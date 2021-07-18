70 power pilferers held in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 160,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed and FIRs were registered. Twelve of them over involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.