70 power pilferers nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khanand detected theft of over 100,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered one of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.