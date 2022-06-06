70 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 82,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed on the pilferers them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.