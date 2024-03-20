70 Power Thieves Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Circle Office Sargodha, under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE), during the current month, conducted 23 crackdowns on power thieves and arrested 70 pilferers.
A spokesman said the Fesco team also charged 10,000 detection units from the power pilferers worth millions of rupees.
