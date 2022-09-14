UrduPoint.com

70 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  have caught 70 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 76,000 electricity units.

       A sum of over Rs 1.3 million fine was imposed while cases registered against seven power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply,installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

More Stories From Pakistan

