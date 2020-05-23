70 profiteers fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) ::Price control magistrates imposed a fine amounting to Rs 52,000/- on 70 profiteers in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates visited more than 1000 shops and stalls in various parts of the district and found 76 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a fine amounting to Rs 52,000/- on profiteers and warned that they would be sent to behind the bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.