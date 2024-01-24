70 public officials to face music for absent in election training

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) At least 70 officers among related staff were going to face the music over being absent from election training concluded in the district.

District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman served notices on the staffers, including 28 hailing from the Federal government, at the direction of District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed.

In a statement, Shahid Zaman said disciplinary action was started against the officials who did not participate or got absent from the training sessions.

He said the absent officials would be trialed under the Peda Act after suspension.

He said the suspended officials would be given training on January 26–27, for which a compulsory schedule has already been arranged.

He said the election was a national responsibility and vowed that there would be no negligence tolerated to get it fulfilled without any hiccups.