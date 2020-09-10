UrduPoint.com
70 Schools Closed Due To Professional Negligence In Kachhi, Pishin: Rind

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad on Thursday said about 70 schools were closed in two districts in Kachhi and Pishin due to professional negligence.

He expressed his grave concern about absent of teachers and other staff while talking to media after All Balochistan Divisional Director and DEOs conference here.

He said if half of the number out of 92,000 teachers and staff had been performing their duties, the situation would have been different.

He also recommended cash prizes and certificates for the teachers and staff who performed their duties with utmost diligence.

Teaching is a great profession and the sanctity of the profession must be maintained as teachers are a role model for the society, he added.

He regretted that teachers did not perform their duties in respective schools and there was only one teacher in a school in Makran Division who was continuously teaching 30 to 35 children.

"Now 14,000 schools in all the districts of the province will be checked", he said adding that strict action shall be taken against absent staff in order to ensure provision of quality education in the province.

He maintained classes from 9th and 10th will be resumed from 15th September after that middle and then Primary schools would be opened in a week and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be adopted.

