70 scientists of IUB included in AD Scientific Index 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The AD Scientific Index, a global organization that publishes statistics on scientists around the world, has released a list for the year 2021 that includes 70 scientists from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said the inclusion of IUB teachers in the global list was the result of the hard work and dedication of our teachers in social and scientific sciences.

The IUB was on a day-to-day journey in the field of research. The scientists included in the list are from the fields of Medical and Health Sciences, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Veterinary and Animal Sciences, business and Management Sciences, Mathematics, Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Social Sciences and Economics.

The university teachers included in the global list of scientists were Dr Musarat Abbas Khan, Dr Mohammad Shahid Rizwan, Dr Zaheer Boss, Dr Mohammad Saleem, Dr Rajab Ali, Dr Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Dr Shazia Anjum, Dr Asghar Hashmi, Dr Hafiz Mohammad Asif, Dr Hassan Daniel, Dr Imran Sarwar Bajwa, Prof. Dr Makhdoom, Dr Rahm Bhatti, Dr Ghulam Abbas. Dr Samim Ahmed, Dr Mohammad Farooq, Dr Rana Ijaz Ali Khan, Dr Farrukh Jamal, Dr Abdul Rehman, Dr Mohammad Asadullah Madani, Dr Mohammad Amir Masood, Dr Asmat, Dr Muhammad Farooq, Dr Mohammad Mashf.

Kamran, Dr Mohammad Ammar Khan, Dr Mohammad Rehan Sarwar, Dr Asif Sajjad, Dr Hassan Mehmood Khan, Dr Faisal Iqbal, Dr Ghazala Shaheen, Dr Salman Qadri, Dr Mohammad Irfan, Dr Khalid Javed Iqbal, Dr Mohammad Majid, Dr Taseef-ur-Rehman, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr Moin Alam Khan, Dr Khan, Dr Mamoona Asghar, Dr Mohammad Imran Rasheed, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Mohammad Ali Qureshi, Dr Mohammad Akhtar, Dr Mohammad Anjum Aqeel, Dr Mohammad Atif Nawaz, Dr Mohammad Amin, Dr Mohammad Ramzan, Dr Hafizullah Janjua, Dr Razihar Hussain, Dr Mohammad Nafees, Dr Abid Rashid Gul, Dr Mohammad Arshad, Dr Imran Khan, Dr Mirza Imran Shehzad, Dr Sim Babar, Dr Tariq Abbas, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Ghauri and Dr Abdul Rehman were among those who have been involved in research activities in Jamia Islamia for the last two years.

The University allocated more than Rs 100 million from its own resources to promote researches related activities. The University also hired more than two hundred PhD faculty for the promotion of research in all fields. Due to these initiatives, the IUB become prominent on the global horizon in the field of teaching and research.