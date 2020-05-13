70 shopkeepers fined for profiteering in Faisalabad

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on 70 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on 70 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

Accoriding to local administration, the price control magistrates inspected 1292 shops in various parts of the district and found 70 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs 68,000 was imposed on them while they were also directed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.