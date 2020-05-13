UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:08 PM

70 shopkeepers fined for profiteering in Faisalabad

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on 70 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 68,000 on 70 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

Accoriding to local administration, the price control magistrates inspected 1292 shops in various parts of the district and found 70 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs 68,000 was imposed on them while they were also directed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

7 minutes ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

11 minutes ago

US dollar gains Rs.0. 49 against Pakistani rupee

31 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Swat directs implementation of ..

3 minutes ago

‘Sharif family registered companies in the names ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.