70 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price control magistrates imposed Rs. 71,000 fine on 70 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed Rs. 71,000 fine on 70 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 1,120 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun their ways of profiteering, he added.