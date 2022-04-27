UrduPoint.com

70 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:37 PM

70 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed Rs. 71,000 fine on 70 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed Rs. 71,000 fine on 70 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that price control magistrates inspected 1,120 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun their ways of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

Roya Samim represents Afghanistan in cricket match

4 minutes ago
 7 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 964 injured in Punjab road accidents

33 seconds ago
 MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

35 seconds ago
 DPO holds open katchehri

DPO holds open katchehri

36 seconds ago
 SSC annual exams to start from May 10

SSC annual exams to start from May 10

38 seconds ago
 Saudi visit to open new vistas of opportunities fo ..

Saudi visit to open new vistas of opportunities for Pakistan: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.