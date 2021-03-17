70 shopping malls,halls, restaurants, schools sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 70 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools over violation of coronavirus SOPs on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Wednesday said teams imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on various shopkeepers and also served warning notices to others.

The assistant commissioners during inspections sealed 12 schools and served warning noticesto 17 others over continuing educational activities.

Two transport stands, 34 shopping malls and 22 restaurants were also sealed over SOPs violations.