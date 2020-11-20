70 shops sealed for SOPs violation

About 70 shops were sealed in tehsil Jahanian following covid-19 SOPs violation on Friday

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi ordered for ensuring coronavirus SOPs' implementation in letter and spirit across the district.

Assistant Commissioner Babar Suleiman also held crackdown to ensure application of safety measures at his respective territory.

Expressing concern over rampant transmission of the disease, Sherazi appealed masses to never ignore or bypass given SOPs for not only protecting society but also health.