70 shops sealed in fortnight over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil Defence Department sealed 70 shops during the last fortnight on the charge of illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in the city.

According to Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, the civil defence teams launched a campaign against illegal gas decanting and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in the illegal business.

Therefore, the teams sealed 70 shops after conducting challans of the shopkeepers. Cases were got registered against 24 shopkeepers over violation of the law and their challans were submitted in the court of judicial magistrate, who imposed Rs 145,000 fine on them, he added.