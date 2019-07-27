UrduPoint.com
70 Special Persons Of GB Visit Pak-China Border

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Gilgit-Baltistan Police arranged a special exposure tour for 70 special persons from Gilgit to Pak-China border. The special persons also visited the security post on the Chinese side of the Khunjerab Pass.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi and other officials of the police department also accompanied the special persons.

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan interacted with the special persons and took photographs on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of GB government to encourage the special person. He said that such kind of steps would surely upgrade the status and rule of special person in society.

Talking to media, IGP Sanaullah Abbasi said that special persons were the main part of the society and they deserve more attention.

First time in the history, GB police took special from their homes for visit of different beautiful places in GB.

He said that main purpose was to make them acceptable for society, so that they could play their part to make our society prosperous.

On the occasion, Amjad Nadeem the group leader said that we were happy for viewing such kind of beautiful places.

He thanked and appreciated the move of GB government especially GB Police. He hoped that GB government in near future would take further steps to encourage and boost the morale of special persons.

During the visit special persons along with IGP, AIG Special Branch Hanifullah and SP Hunza Tahir Yasub visited Chinese security post near Pak-China border where Chinese security personnel welcomed the delegation.

