UrduPoint.com

70 State-of-art Railway Carriage Wagons To Arrive On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 08:14 PM

70 state-of-art railway carriage wagons to arrive on Monday

About 70 state-of-the-art goods train wagons from China will arrive at Karachi on Monday, January 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :About 70 state-of-the-art goods train wagons from China will arrive at Karachi on Monday, January 16.

This was informed by the Pakistan Railways spokesperson in a statement issued on Saturday. He stated that 130 more such wagons out of total 820 wagons would be inducted in the railway system in March this year.

Rest of the 620 wagons would be manufactured in the country under transfer of technology based agreement with China which would save the capital of the national exchequer and would generate employment opportunities, he added.

An income of Rs 1.5 billion per annum is expected with addition of these wagons in the system.

The spokesperson said that the new wagon could run with the speed of 100 kilometer by carrying 70 tons of weight while the older ones could run with the speed of 80 km by carrying 60 tons of weight. After induction of new carriage wagons, the trend of using railways for transportation of goods would increased, he said

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology China January March From Agreement Weight Billion Employment

Recent Stories

10 outlaws held in Attock by Police

10 outlaws held in Attock by Police

52 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Summons Iran's Envoy Over UK- ..

UK Foreign Secretary Summons Iran's Envoy Over UK-Iranian Dual National's Execut ..

55 seconds ago
 Payments to Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries to remai ..

Payments to Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries to remain closed on Sunday: BISP

57 seconds ago
 Free Medical camp organised at Police Line

Free Medical camp organised at Police Line

9 minutes ago
 Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

30 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.