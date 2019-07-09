70 stranded people rescued via helicopter

70 stranded people including 22 patients have been rescued from Gollen Gol flood hit areas to safer places via helicopters

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :70 stranded people including 22 patients have been rescued from Gollen Gol flood hit areas to safer places via helicopters.

Two helicopters were using to rescue the Gollen Gol affectees for the last several hours and shifted 70 stranded persons to Chitral said Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Pervez Khan on Tuesday.

He said that edible items, medicines and other daily use products including 200 tents, 200 plastic mats, mosquito nets, gas cylinders have been dispatched to the flood affected areas of Chitral.

He said that work on restoration of roads is underway. He said that PDMA has already provided funds to district administration for goods and other things to tackle any untoward incident in Chitral.