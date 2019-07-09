UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

70 Stranded People Rescued Via Helicopter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

70 stranded people rescued via helicopter

70 stranded people including 22 patients have been rescued from Gollen Gol flood hit areas to safer places via helicopters

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :70 stranded people including 22 patients have been rescued from Gollen Gol flood hit areas to safer places via helicopters.

Two helicopters were using to rescue the Gollen Gol affectees for the last several hours and shifted 70 stranded persons to Chitral said Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Pervez Khan on Tuesday.

He said that edible items, medicines and other daily use products including 200 tents, 200 plastic mats, mosquito nets, gas cylinders have been dispatched to the flood affected areas of Chitral.

He said that work on restoration of roads is underway. He said that PDMA has already provided funds to district administration for goods and other things to tackle any untoward incident in Chitral.

Related Topics

Flood Chitral Gas From

Recent Stories

Chitral edge past arch rival Gilgit by 6-5 to win ..

2 minutes ago

Greek conservative government sworn in

2 minutes ago

Sindh University to reopen on July 15 after summer ..

2 minutes ago

Murray to review Wimbledon before deciding on US O ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Twitter outbursts test US-UK 'special relati ..

8 minutes ago

In flip, billionaire Democrat launches 2020 White ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.