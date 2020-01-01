70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The City Police apprehended 70 suspects including three drugs peddlers during search and strike operations under national action plan in Swabi district.

The operation was conducted at Manari, Pirtab Banda, Salim Khan, Punjpir, Baja, Bamkhel and other adjoining areas under supervision of DPO Imran Shahid.

The accused were involved in different cases. The police claimed to have recovered 37 litre of liquor, two kilogram hashish, three pistols and 800 gram of heroin besides checking 20 suspected hideouts of miscreants and data of 45 motorcycle, vehicles and suspects.