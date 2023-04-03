70 varsity teachers, employees receive performance awards

Sindh Department of Universities and Boards on Monday, granted performance-based awards to 70 faculty members and employees of higher education institutions, educational boards and the department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Department of Universities and Boards on Monday, granted performance-based awards to 70 faculty members and employees of higher education institutions, educational boards and the department.

The award distribution ceremony, held here at the office of the Secretary of Universities and Boards, was attended by Sindh Minister of Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu and secretary of the department Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon.

Vice Chancellors of different universities of the province, officers of universities, boards and the department also were in attendance.

Sindh Minister Ismail Raho and the Secretary Department of Universities and Boards distributed awards to the professors, teachers and other employees for showing excellent performance in their respective fields.

Mureed Rahimoon informed that 59 faculty members and other employees of 26 universities, and 11 employees of the Department of Universities and Boards received the awards.

He said that Rs5.5 million were distributed among the winners from performance awards funds while separate amounts had been granted as awards to vice-chancellors, professors and other employees.

Speaking at the occasion the secretary said that it was the era of Information Technology and all universities should focus on the fastest growing technology to equip their students with IT education.