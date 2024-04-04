Open Menu

70% Work On Rwp Safe City Project Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Over 70 percent of work on the Rawalpindi Safe City project had been completed, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

According to an RPO Office spokesman, the RPO while chairing a review meeting regarding the progress of the Safe City project in the regional office directed the officers concerned to complete the project as soon as possible.

He informed that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Kamran Asghar, representatives of the Safe City, Husnain Saeed, Punjab Information Technology board officers, Faisal Khalid, Muhammad Aamir and others attended the meeting.

The RPO was briefed about the current progress on the Safe City project.

The RPO said that no compromise should be made on the quality of work, adding, that weekly meetings would be held to review the progress of the Safe City project.

Babar Sarfraz said that the Safe City project would be an important milestone for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

