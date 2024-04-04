70% Work On Rwp Safe City Project Completed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Over 70 percent of work on the Rawalpindi Safe City project had been completed, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa.
According to an RPO Office spokesman, the RPO while chairing a review meeting regarding the progress of the Safe City project in the regional office directed the officers concerned to complete the project as soon as possible.
He informed that the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Kamran Asghar, representatives of the Safe City, Husnain Saeed, Punjab Information Technology board officers, Faisal Khalid, Muhammad Aamir and others attended the meeting.
The RPO was briefed about the current progress on the Safe City project.
The RPO said that no compromise should be made on the quality of work, adding, that weekly meetings would be held to review the progress of the Safe City project.
Babar Sarfraz said that the Safe City project would be an important milestone for the protection of life and property of the citizens.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC grants interim bail to Azam Sawati9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders action against illegal gas decanting9 minutes ago
-
1000-litre juice discarded20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city29 minutes ago
-
New IMF programme crucial for economic stability: PM30 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at DHQ Lakki Marwat30 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seized 12 kg heroin39 minutes ago
-
Israel's adventurism in region unacceptable; must be held accountable: FO39 minutes ago
-
Environmental committee approves five bussiness units40 minutes ago
-
Heads of government schools in KP ordered to cancel self-vacations for exam preparation40 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three dacoits after encounter40 minutes ago
-
Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto49 minutes ago