70-year-of Pak-Japan friendship, 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan flags were flying high on the stage in Japan all day in connection with a stunning 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day and 70-year of Pakistan-Japan Friendship celebrations held with people living in Japan including children, women and families living in Japan largely attended in an area called as Mini Pakistan in Japan.

The first grand commemorative 75th Independence Day program in Japan's history was largely enjoyed by the children and women with a huge gathering of families from various areas turned up to celebrate the diamond jubilee of beloved Pakistan in Japan.

This year's celebration was also special because 70-year of the friendship between Pakistan and Japan was also completed and that is why thousands of Pakistani children and adults Japanese enthusiastically participated.

The grand celebration program was started after the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the Ambassador of Pakistan Ismat Syal, Japanese Member of Parliament Juntaro Kuroiwa Ishida Katsunori and Present Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hafiz Maher Shams and other team performed the came on the stage while Mrs. Shafiq of Japanese Suzuki, Naeem Khan and Ali Zaidi of Osaka said that they have more gifts for the next year celebration for the children to be part of various events like national songs, tableaus, skits, speeches, Qirat, Naat.

The children who took part in various events were also awarded for their spirit of preparation for the next year-2023. There were prizes like Umrah tickets, tickets for Korea and Pakistan tourism strips besides others were also presented on this occasion.

The prizes were distributed among the participating children and adults' who took part in the Qirat, Naat, National Songs, urdu and English speeches, Arts competitions.

On this occasion, the national anthem was presented by Ishida Katsunori, the Japanese Ali Ueda also read the national anthem in his own style and received thundering applause from the sitting audience, a documentary about Pakistan and the Pakistani community in Japan was shown.

Parliamentary Member Jantaro Koroiwa, who was the chief guest on this occasion, said: "I have a friendship with Hafiz Mehr Shams before becoming a member of parliament but now I am a member so I will work for Pakistan and the world as well, wherever I am needed I am present." Ambassador of Pakistan Ismat Sial said: "I am very happy to see so many families. I congratulate Hafiz Mehr Shams and his team for organizing such a wonderful program." The chief guests distributed Pakistan Japan Friendship Awards to the Japanese working for Pakistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan Ismat Syal also gave certificates to the team that organized this successful program.

Hafiz Maher Shams thanked the community and his team Malik Ejaz, Malik Babar, Faisal Naseer Chaudhry Shahid, Chaudhry Ashfaq Azim Butt, Mian Mubeen, Atif Butt, Bilal Tareen, Maher Aqeel Chand, Muhyiddin Khan, Rana Ashfaq, Mian Munir Humayun, Naseer Meher, Shahid Dadu and his wife and children for holding a successful program with the hard work of many people. Such a program would also help in strengthening Pakistan-Japan friendship ties, Hafiz Maher Shams and Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Ismat Syal said.

Finally, the cake was cut for the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan friendship and 75th Independence Day. Among the guests were Community Welfare Hafiz Luqman Cheema, Japanese Midori-san, Iran Embassy Hero K. Ali Ida and other Japanese.