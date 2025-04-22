Open Menu

700 Apply For 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM

700 Apply for 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Bint-e-Hawa Forum has announce the successful completion of registration for the 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards, receiving an overwhelming response with more than 700 applications from across the country.

The awards aim at honoring and celebrating the achievements of women who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

This year, awards will be presented in 12 categories, with two winners in each.

The categories included Healthcare, Social Worker, Journalist/Media, education, Extraordinary Talent, Art & Design, sports, Social Media Influencer / food Blogger, Social Influencer / Trainer / Motivational Speaker, Literature, Entrepreneur, IT, Science & Technology.

Ms. Mah Noor Ghazanfer, Managing Director of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, expressed her gratitude to all the remarkable women who applied this year:

“We are inspired and honored by the incredible response from women across the country. Each story is a testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of our women. We thank all applicants for being a part of the Bint-e-Hawa journey.”

The Forum also extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors of this year’s awards, she said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

13 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

13 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

13 hours ago
 Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

13 hours ago
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter tru ..

Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce

13 hours ago
 Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-h ..

Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte

13 hours ago
 SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of ..

SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign

13 hours ago
 NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"

13 hours ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to b ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urg ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan