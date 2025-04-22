700 Apply for 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Bint-e-Hawa Forum has announce the successful completion of registration for the 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards, receiving an overwhelming response with more than 700 applications from across the country.

The awards aim at honoring and celebrating the achievements of women who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

This year, awards will be presented in 12 categories, with two winners in each.

The categories included Healthcare, Social Worker, Journalist/Media, education, Extraordinary Talent, Art & Design, sports, Social Media Influencer / food Blogger, Social Influencer / Trainer / Motivational Speaker, Literature, Entrepreneur, IT, Science & Technology.

Ms. Mah Noor Ghazanfer, Managing Director of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, expressed her gratitude to all the remarkable women who applied this year:

“We are inspired and honored by the incredible response from women across the country. Each story is a testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of our women. We thank all applicants for being a part of the Bint-e-Hawa journey.”

The Forum also extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors of this year’s awards, she said.