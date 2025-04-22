700 Apply For 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Bint-e-Hawa Forum has announce the successful completion of registration for the 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards, receiving an overwhelming response with more than 700 applications from across the country.
The awards aim at honoring and celebrating the achievements of women who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.
This year, awards will be presented in 12 categories, with two winners in each.
The categories included Healthcare, Social Worker, Journalist/Media, education, Extraordinary Talent, Art & Design, sports, Social Media Influencer / food Blogger, Social Influencer / Trainer / Motivational Speaker, Literature, Entrepreneur, IT, Science & Technology.
Ms. Mah Noor Ghazanfer, Managing Director of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, expressed her gratitude to all the remarkable women who applied this year:
“We are inspired and honored by the incredible response from women across the country. Each story is a testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of our women. We thank all applicants for being a part of the Bint-e-Hawa journey.”
The Forum also extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors of this year’s awards, she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan require special financial assistance to cope with climate change: PM6 minutes ago
-
700 Apply for 4th Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Awards6 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas to review anti-polio campaign26 minutes ago
-
Mandra girl’s uncle turns to be her ‘murderer’, killed in shooting of accomplices26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, AJK leadership discuss political situation, development projects46 minutes ago
-
DPC to review promotion of 52 Punjab Prisons officers46 minutes ago
-
Two held over bribe46 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah hails Sindh govt's canal talks decision1 hour ago
-
Pakistan keen to strengthen space cooperation with China: PM1 hour ago
-
Khairmato's delegation calls on DC to discuss various issues1 hour ago
-
PHP written test on April 232 hours ago
-
Mandra girl’s turns to be her ‘murderer’, killed in shooting of accomplices2 hours ago