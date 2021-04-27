UrduPoint.com
700 Bags Of Hoarded Sugar Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

700 bags of hoarded sugar seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration,,during its ongoing crackdown on hoarders, seized 700 bags of sugar here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab carried out an operation against hoarded, illegal profiteers in Model Town area and seized 700 sugar bags of 50-kg each.

The official warned the hoarders that action was under way in every tehsil of the city without any discrimination and all the hoarded stocks would be seized by the administration.

