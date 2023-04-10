700 bags of sugar seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The tehsil administration seized 700 hags of sugar from a warehouse near here on Monday.

On a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner (City) Muhammad Zubair with his team conducted a raid at a godown near Judgewala and seized about 700 bags of sugar stored illegally for profiteering.

The warehouse has been sealed.

Legal action against the owner of Ilyas merchant store was underway.

The seized sugar would be sold out on government notified rates, officialsources said.