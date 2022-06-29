700 bags urea seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf seized 700 bags of urea fertilizer and sold it at government rate.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Wednesday that the AC Tandlianwala checked sale of urea fertilizer in Garh Fateh Shah and a dealer, Akram, was involved in overcharging.

The AC seized 700 bags urea and sold it to growers. A case was also registered againstthe dealer, the spokesman added.