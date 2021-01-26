700 canal land retrieved in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 700 canal land was retrieved from suburban areas of Rangpur tehsil as part of action launched across the province on direction of chief minister Punjab.

Land was being used for holding fish form.

AC Rana Shoeb, with the help of local police and fisheries department also seized fish worth millions of rupees on the occasion.

Official spokesman said the district administration was doing its best to recover official lands from the grabbers.

He said confiscated fish would be auctioned and money received through it would be submitted in national exchequer. He said action against land mafia would be continued unabated, with no one spared during on going operation carried out against land mafia.