700 Distribution Transformers Replaced To End Tripping, Low Voltage Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 07:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 700 distribution transformers to provide electricity to consumers with better voltages and to end the complaints of tripping/ low voltages in holy month of Ramadan and summer season.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, the steps were being taken to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Likewise, over 250 customer services centres/ complaint centres across the region have also been made functional to timely address the complaints of consumers in month of Ramadan.

The clerical staff and line staff would perform duties at the centres round the clock in three shifts while monitoring of power supply would be made through power distribution system set-up at headquarters.

The sub-divisions were asked to keep transformer trollies prepared in case of any interruption in provision of electricity.

