700 E-challan Issued Through Briefcam Software During Last Month

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Islamabad capital police with the help of briefcam software have issued 700 e-challan and successfully recovered 11 vehicles involved in various criminal activities and e-challan defaults.

According to a police spokesperson, police recovered 11 vehicles out of which six were involved in different criminal activities while five were found to be e-challan defaulters.

In addition, 700 e-challans were issued during last month with the help of briefcam software for lane violations, zebra crossings and signal violations.

Similarly, the Safe City Islamabad briefcam software also assisted in identifying culprits involved in different criminal activities in crowds and identified the number plates of vehicles with this system.

CPO Safe City Islamabad stated that Islamabad's capital police are committed to protect the life and property of the citizens and no criminal elements will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people, he maintained.

