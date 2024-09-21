Open Menu

700 Kanal State And Reclaimed In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

700 kanal state and reclaimed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A total of 700 kanal land was reclaimed from a mafia on Saturday.

The action was launched on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ali Bukhari, under the supervision of ADCR Abdul Sattar Khan at Chak 18-DH.

The cost of the land was said to be around Rs 262.5 million.

The Revenue department took the action with the help of local police which stayed around until concluding the operation. Parts of a tube well being installed in the area were seized and later shifted to the municipal committee office, Abdul Hakeem. Constructions on the land were also demolished.

