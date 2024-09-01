700 kg meat of dead chickens seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed

on Sunday to have seized meat of dead chickens at a nearby

locality.

According to PFA sources, the food safety team raided at a house

in Milatabad where meat of dead chickens was prepared and seized

700 kg meat.

The team got registered a case against the slaughter house owners.