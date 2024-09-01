700 Kg Meat Of Dead Chickens Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed
on Sunday to have seized meat of dead chickens at a nearby
locality.
According to PFA sources, the food safety team raided at a house
in Milatabad where meat of dead chickens was prepared and seized
700 kg meat.
The team got registered a case against the slaughter house owners.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight Children injured after roof of school collapsed in Tando Adam17 seconds ago
-
Mushaal Mallick pledges to carry forward shaheed Gilani' s struggle20 seconds ago
-
New case of mpox infection raises toll to four in KP10 minutes ago
-
CM orders to drain rainwater accumulated in Thatta, Badin, Kandhkot10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor condoles with Federal Minister Rana Tanveer50 minutes ago
-
Water woes: Islamabad's growing population fuels urgent crisis1 hour ago
-
First-ever workshop on 'Space Law and Policy' to be held from September 03-041 hour ago
-
FFC taking concrete steps to introduce modern ways to control floods : Chairman1 hour ago
-
EPD seizes 1270 kg shopping bags1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader urges Opposition to put differences aside for nation's sake1 hour ago
-
FAO to establish its regional office in Multan2 hours ago
-
District Administration organize Naat Khawani competition2 hours ago