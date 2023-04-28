UrduPoint.com

700 Kg Of Non-standard Ghee, Fines Imposed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Attock has conducted a grand operation against the sellers of substandard and hazardous food items.

On the orders of Chairman PFA Mohammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani and the instructions of Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, under the PFA Act 2011, the PFA teams destroyed 700 kg of non-standard and unhealthy ghee on the spot and imposed a heavy fine on the owners.

Moreover, the food safety teams inspected hotels and restaurants and milk shops. During the inspection, heavy fines were imposed for selling adulterated milk, not keeping food items covered, poor freezer storage, poor drainage arrangements and non-compliance with SOPs. They also destroyed 25 liters of adulterated milk.

The food safety teams also issued guidelines to various businesses to implement SOPs.

