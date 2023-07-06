Open Menu

700 Kg Spurious Tea Discarded

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has discarded more than 700 kilograms (kg) spurious tea and confiscated different type of material and packing machines from the spot.

� A spokesman of PFA told media here on Thursday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid in Green Town and seized more than 700 kg spurious tea in addition to confiscating 514 kg packing material, 30 kg Chinese salt, 128 tea cartons and 6 packing machines.

�The accused were preparing spurious tea and after packing it in a brand name used to sell in the market whereas the entire atmosphere in the packing area was also unhygienic. �Therefore, the PFA team sealed the tea packing unit and discarded the spurious tea whereas action against the accused was under progress, he added.

