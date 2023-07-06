700 kg spurious tea discarded

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded more than 700 kilograms (kg) spurious tea and confiscated different type of material and packing machines from the spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has discarded more than 700 kilograms (kg) spurious tea and confiscated different type of material and packing machines from the spot.

� A spokesman of PFA told media here on Thursday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid in Green Town and seized more than 700 kg spurious tea in addition to confiscating 514 kg packing material, 30 kg Chinese salt, 128 tea cartons and 6 packing machines.

�The accused were preparing spurious tea and after packing it in a brand name used to sell in the market whereas the entire atmosphere in the packing area was also unhygienic. �Therefore, the PFA team sealed the tea packing unit and discarded the spurious tea whereas action against the accused was under progress, he added.