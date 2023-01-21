700 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested eight kite sellers and confiscated 700 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to the details, Bani police held two kite sellers Tayyab, Ahmed and recovered 95 kites, along with 04 strings from their custody.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed two kite sellers Hasnain, and Gulfam and recovered 210 kites and 04 strings from their possession.

While, Civil Lines Police arrested three kite sellers Shahroz Arshad, and Ahmed Adeel and recovered 300 kites and 06 strings from their possession. Sadiqabad police recovered 75 kites from Sameer.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the crackdown involved in illegal activities like kite flying and kite selling will be accelerated.