700 persons from Sukkur & Larkana divisions receive disability certificate

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The last day of the One Window Camp, organized by the Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in collaboration with NowPDP NGO, was successfully concluded on Thursday at the Special education Complex, Sukkur.

During the camp, 700 individuals from Sukkur and Larkana Divisions were issued disability certificates, while the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) provided National Identity Cards to at least 100 special persons on the spot.

Muhammad Daim, the Focal Person for SPDPA, reiterated that such camps will be held regularly to ensure continued support for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The camp aimed to provide Disability Certificates and Smart Cards under one roof, streamlining the process for PWDs.

A team of doctors from the Health Department participated as members of the medical board, while SPDPA Karachi also contributed to the issuance of Disability Certificates.

To ensure convenience, the camp was efficiently managed with guidance services. Regional Director DEPD, Sukkur Region, Abdul Qudoos Memon, Muhammad Daim, Focal Person SPDPA; Additional Medical Superintendent Altaf Awan; Dr. Mansoor Hassan Sheikh, Deputy Director Admin, Ashraf D. M. from NowPDP; and volunteers all facilitated the process. Additionally, NADRA Sukkur extended its cooperation by issuing Smart Cards free of cost to PWDs on the spot.

A large number of PWDs and members of the general public attended the camp to benefit from these services.