UrduPoint.com

700 Police Constables Promoted In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 06:36 PM

700 police constables promoted in Hyderabad

Seven Hundred Police constables, including 37 Lady Constables of District Shaheed Benazirabad promoted to the next grade after passing the A-One examination, appeared at the turnout and parade test here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Seven Hundred Police constables, including 37 Lady Constables of District Shaheed Benazirabad promoted to the next grade after passing the A-One examination, appeared at the turnout and parade test here on Saturday.

On the instructions of SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, the test was held under the supervision of DSP Legal Muhammad Umer Shaikh.

Besides the said DSP, DSP Headquarter, RI Police Line, Line Officer, Sheet Clerk, and other police officials also supervised the test.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Saud

Recent Stories

Myanmar's foreign trade up 18.47 pct in nearly 10 ..

Myanmar's foreign trade up 18.47 pct in nearly 10 months

4 minutes ago
 Jirga of Bajaur Peace Action Committee meet DC, DP ..

Jirga of Bajaur Peace Action Committee meet DC, DPO

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews role ..

5 minutes ago
 Holding peaceful, transparent elections top priori ..

Holding peaceful, transparent elections top priority: Interim KP Caretaker Chief ..

5 minutes ago
 The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds rally agai ..

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds rally against Imran allegations

5 minutes ago
 Odermatt edges Kilde in Cortina clash of titans

Odermatt edges Kilde in Cortina clash of titans

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.