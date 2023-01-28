700 police constables promoted in Hyderabad

Seven Hundred Police constables, including 37 Lady Constables of District Shaheed Benazirabad promoted to the next grade after passing the A-One examination, appeared at the turnout and parade test here on Saturday

On the instructions of SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, the test was held under the supervision of DSP Legal Muhammad Umer Shaikh.

Besides the said DSP, DSP Headquarter, RI Police Line, Line Officer, Sheet Clerk, and other police officials also supervised the test.