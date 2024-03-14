Open Menu

700 Police Officials, Volunteers Performing Security Duty

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

700 police officials, volunteers performing security duty

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) More than 700 police officials and volunteers are performing duty for fool-proof security and protection of mosques.

In a statement, DPO Ahmad Mohiuddin further said that security was being ensured at all levels without discrimination and especially protecting the lives and goods of minorities in the Ramzan.

He warned of taking legal action for surfacing any violation of the code of conduct devised to ensure law and order in the district.

All of the sacred events were being monitored through CCTV cameras installed at external routes and no exception will be taken from the elements who cause disturbance of peace.

The DPO said members of the peace committee should play a coherent role in religious harmony, adding that all necessary resources were being employed to provide a peaceful environment to the people.

They would be ready to thwart impure intentions of anti-national elements while carrying out duties with patriotism, he maintained.

He said that squads of elite force, ladies police, and dolphin police mobiles were patrolling continuously, while the duty of traffic police personnel assigned to keep the traffic system moving smooth manner.

He appealed to the public to keep a close eye on their surroundings and report suspicious and evil-doers to Rescue 15, the local police station, or the district control room.

