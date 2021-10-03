700 poultry units to be distributed on October 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Livestock department has announced to distribute 700 poultry units on concessional price at Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh districts on October 5.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Haidr Ali said on Sunday that one poultry unit will comprise of 5 hens and one rooster and Rs.1140 would be charged for each unit. He said 400 poultry units will be sold in Chiniot while 300 units in Toba Tek Singh.