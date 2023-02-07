700 residential buildings being used illegally for commercial purposes in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary, Housing and Urban Development South Punjab, Asif Chaudhary ordered action against defaulters as over 700 citizens were using their residential buildings for commercial purposes in the city.

This was stated by Additional Secretary, Housing, Rana Akhlaaq while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. He stated that it was illegal to utilize residential buildings for commercial purposes and deprive the government from commercial fees.

He stated that an operation would be launched soon and pending dues would also be recovered. However, the meeting participants expressed satisfaction as Rs 7.5 million were recovered during one month from defaulters.