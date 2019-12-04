UrduPoint.com
700 Schools From RWP To Be Switched To Solar System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:17 PM

700 schools from RWP to be switched to solar system

Punjab School Education Department has decided to convert all the schools across the province on solar energy system

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Punjab School education Department has decided to convert all the schools across the province on solar energy system.According to media reports, 700 schools of Rawalpindi are also included therein while permission has been granted to use non salary fund.School will be converted step wise.

According to sources that Punjab Education Department has decided to convert more than 10 thousands middle, Primary and High school on solar energy system.District Education Authority Rawalpindi has summoned feasibility report to launch solar system in schools.It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N had approved this policy which could not be processed , now again decision has been taken to shift schools on solar system.

