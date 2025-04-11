Open Menu

700 Staff Trained In Hospital Waste Management

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Training sessions on hospital waste management are actively underway here for staff of private healthcare facilities across the division.

According to a press release issued here, as part of the initiative, over 700 personnel from more than 50 setups including private hospitals, diagnostic centres, and general practitioners were successfully trained.

The 19th training session, organised by the District Health Authority Sargodha, was conducted under the supervision of Divisional Focal Person for Hospital Waste Management Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich.

The session was attended by more than 22 individuals, including doctors, nurses, operation theatre technicians, and support staff from various private hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Sarah Safdar and District Health Development Centre (DHDC) Programme Director Dr Ayesha Wajid participated in the session and shared their valuable insights with the attendees.

Faisal Rasheed from the Infection Control Department and Ejaz Ahmed Bhatti, school Health and Nutrition Supervisor, also assisted during the training.

Dr Sikandar Warraich highlighted the importance of establishing organised systems for collecting and disposing of medical waste in every private hospital to ensure the safety of both patients and staff. He added that high standards of cleanliness are essential to address health-related challenges effectively.

Faisal Rasheed stated that formation of a hospital waste management team, implementation of waste management plans, and adherence to the Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 are mandatory responsibilities of hospital staff. He stressed the need for both awareness and strict compliance with these regulations.

Informative booklets were distributed among participants to raise awareness about proper waste disposal, and certificates were awarded at the end of the session to recognize their participation.

