UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

700 Teachers To Be Employed Through Competitive Exams By Dec 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:28 PM

700 teachers to be employed through competitive exams by Dec 2019

As many as 700 teachers would be inducted at educational institutions of Islamabad through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams and the entire process would be completed till December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 700 teachers would be inducted at educational institutions of Islamabad through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams and the entire process would be completed till December 2019.

The decision has been made by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training keeping in view the shortage of teaching staff in educational institutions of Islamabad, the official source said.

These inductions would be made in various cadres and only merit policy would be followed during the process.

It is to mention that daily-wage employees mainly teachers of the education department in the federal capital have been also asking for regularization against vacant posts. Instead, the ministry intends to hold the recruitment process afresh.

The summary had been sent by the Education Ministry to Ministry of Finance for approval against these posts, the source said adding that entire process would be completed by end of this year.

To a question about denial of admission to students in this academic year, the source said that admissions have not been denied to any of the student as only the merit policy was followed for the purpose.

The parents of students wanted admission in specific schools which was not possible because all admissions were offered through merit.

However, data of students not given admission in their preferred schools is being prepared and the issue would be resolved. About daily wages employees at educational institutions of Islamabad, the source said that matter is sub-judice and government would resolve the issue by making its sincere efforts.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Education Student December 2019 All Government Merit Packaging Limited Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.