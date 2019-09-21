700 teachers to be employed through competitive exams by Dec 2019

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 700 teachers would be inducted at educational institutions of Islamabad through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exams and the entire process would be completed till December 2019.

The decision has been made by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training keeping in view the shortage of teaching staff in educational institutions of Islamabad, the official source said.

These inductions would be made in various cadres and only merit policy would be followed during the process.

It is to mention that daily-wage employees mainly teachers of the education department in the federal capital have been also asking for regularization against vacant posts. Instead, the ministry intends to hold the recruitment process afresh.

The summary had been sent by the Education Ministry to Ministry of Finance for approval against these posts, the source said adding that entire process would be completed by end of this year.

To a question about denial of admission to students in this academic year, the source said that admissions have not been denied to any of the student as only the merit policy was followed for the purpose.

The parents of students wanted admission in specific schools which was not possible because all admissions were offered through merit.

However, data of students not given admission in their preferred schools is being prepared and the issue would be resolved. About daily wages employees at educational institutions of Islamabad, the source said that matter is sub-judice and government would resolve the issue by making its sincere efforts.

