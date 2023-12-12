700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was collecting over 700 tons of waste and dumping it safely at landfill site on a daily basis under a recently adopted modern system meeting international standards for environmental protection.

This was stated by MWMC officials during an orientation visit of students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) at the landfill site here Tuesday.

Senior Manager Operation MWMC Faheem Lodhi gave a detailed briefing to students on landfill site mechanisms. During the conversation at the site, the students asked many questions and were responded to by the officials in detail.

Lodhi said that a dumping system has been devised for dumping waste at temporary transfer stations.