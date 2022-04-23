700 traffic personnel to perform duty on Eid: CTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat Saturday said that at least 700 traffic personnel would perform their duties during Eid-ul-Fitr in metropolis.

CTO said that 700 traffic police jawans would perform their duties during Eid-ul-Fitr for smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO visited different sectors in the city and directed the traffic officers and other employees to play role for smooth flow of traffic during Iftar time.

He directed traffic police to take action against those who violate traffic rules.