SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Special teams of Excise and Taxation Department challaned 700 vehciles for non-payment of token fees and other taxes during a special checking in Gujranwala Division.

According to the regional Director E&T Ashiq Hussain Shah, the teams also impounded 300 vehicles (including motorcycles and auto rickshaws) for not bearing the approved number plates.