700 Volunteers Of Civil Defense Perform Duties On 10th Of Muharram-ul-Haram

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

700 volunteers of Civil Defense perform duties on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 700 volunteers of Civil Defense Department were discharging duties on 10th of Muharram at different locations in the city.

According to official sources, the volunteers of Civil Defense Department would also assist to law enforcers in maintaining peace in the city. The staffers were deputed at 22 locations.

Similarly, they would also help in distribution of meal among mourners at 15 sites. The official sources stated that the volunteers always played vital role in provision of servicestowards the masses.

They performed well in Quarantine Centers and Ehsaas Kafalat Centers. The Civil Defense Force was also serving at front line during removal of encroachment and price checking in different bazaars, concluded official sources.

