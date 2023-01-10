700 wheat bags recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration recovered 700 wheat bags from a godown here at Ditta Khail main market.

Official sources said on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner Esa khail,during a crack down against wheat hoarders,checked various shops and godowns and recovered 700 illegally stocked wheat bags from a godown owned by Muhammad Shahid.

The AC said that the recovered bags would be sold in open market at government fixed rates.