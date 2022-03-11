7,000-bag urea supplied to 11 notified dealers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Seven thousand bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to 11 notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on the fixed rate.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that 3,100 urea bags were supplied to three dealers in tehsil Tandlianwala while 1,400 were supplied to two dealers in tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 2,500 urea bags were supplied to six dealers in tehsil Jaranwala, he said.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to growers on the fixed rate, he added.