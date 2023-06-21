7000 block cards of BISP of Dera Ismail Khan opened

Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi, in a video message to the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), said that 7000 blocked cards of the BISP has been opened to ensure facilities to maximum numbers of the needy and the poor people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ):Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi, in a video message to the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), said that 7000 blocked cards of the BISP has been opened to ensure facilities to maximum numbers of the needy and the poor people.

He made the announcement to the beneficiaries of the BISP by opening around 7000 blocked BISP cards of BISP in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said Rs. 1.37 billion will be distributed among 150,000 poor sisters in Dera Ismail Khan. This time, BISP money distribution centers have been established in the flood-affected camps, said Faisal Karim Kundi.

Faisal Karim Kundi is giving money to special centers for complaints about unfair deductions from deserving women in villages and other complaints related to retailers.

The teams of the department are busy in solving the problems faced by women due to the incompetence of the Bank Al Falah system, Faisal Karim Kundi said.

He disclosed that seven thousand block cards of Dera have been opened and in the next one or two days, payment will also start for the 7,000 beneficiaries who will be restored. Faisal Karim Kundi said that the teams of Benazir Income Support Program are active in resolving the complaints of the beneficiaries in extreme heat.