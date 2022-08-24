7000 challans, 90 vehicles impounded for violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Traffic police challaned 7000 vehicles, and impounded 40 motorcycles and 50 cars for violating traffic rules in the district from January 2022 to uptill now.

DSP Traffic Police Naveed Murtaza told the media here on Wednesday that mobile education unit of city traffic police was conducting awareness seminars and programmes at various road crossings as well as educational institutions to educate the masses about traffic rules.

Stern action was also being against wheelies and driving without licensein the district, he added.