7,000 Cops To Perform Security Duty On Hazrat Ali Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Lahore Police have devised a comprehensive security plan to ensure peaceful observance of the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (A.S.).

More than 7,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security duties on this occasion. Additionally, over 600 traffic police officers and personnel, 72 teams of Elite Police, 44 teams of Dolphin Squad, and 30 teams of PRU will also be on duty. Female police officers will be assigned for the checking of women mourners.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security for the processions and gatherings on the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (A.

S.). He said that the participants in the procession would be provided with three-tiered security. Issuing instructions, he directed the police to remain highly alert and ensure thorough checking of all participants in the mourning processions and gatherings.

He further stated that the events would be monitored moment by moment through CCTV cameras. The CCPO Lahore also highlighted that special arrangements have been made to maintain smooth traffic flow.

